Seven hours under fire: Omega special operators carry out extremely complex evacuation of wounded soldier using UGV. VIDEO

Special forces from the 1st Separate Detachment of the ‘Omega’ Special Purpose Center carried out a successful and extremely complex evacuation operation. According to Censor.NET, the troops managed to rescue a wounded soldier from a neighbouring unit who was in an area under heavy fire.

The operation lasted seven hours without interruption. An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) was used for the evacuation. The work was carried out in close coordination: UGV operators acted under reconnaissance cover and with constant support from the command post.

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Throughout the evacuation, the enemy tried to destroy the Ukrainian robot, repeatedly attacking it with FPV drones. Despite the constant threat and difficult conditions, the equipment withstood the strikes, and Omega operators saw the mission through.

The wounded serviceman was successfully taken out of the danger zone and handed over to fellow soldiers for further medical care.

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