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Pilots of Skif Brigade destroy artillery ammunition depot and strike occupiers in drainage pipe. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade "Skif" of the National Guard of Ukraine detected and destroyed an artillery ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers.
As reported by Censor.NET, at the same time, the pilots struck enemy shelters and personnel hiding in a drainage pipe in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.
Footage published on social media.
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