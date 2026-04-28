ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8671 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Hostilities in Lyman sector
3 239 3

Pilots from SIGNUM battalion struck Russian UAV pilot with two FPV drones. VIDEO

Soldiers from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade carried out strikes on a Russian UAV launch site and enemy positions in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters once again identified the launch site of enemy drones, along with the pilot, and destroyed it.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two FPV drones struck a Russian operator immediately after he launched the UAV.

The operators also struck 16 enemy shelters.

Watch more: FPV drone strike tears off occupier’s leg, accomplice’s gear blown to shreds: pilots of 1st Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO 18+

Watch more: Border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled enemy breakthrough attempts in Kharkiv region and eliminated 34 occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11723) elimination (7203) Donetsk region (5681) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3498) drones (4456) Kramatorskyy district (937) Lyman (175)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 