Pilots from SIGNUM battalion struck Russian UAV pilot with two FPV drones. VIDEO

Soldiers from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade carried out strikes on a Russian UAV launch site and enemy positions in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters once again identified the launch site of enemy drones, along with the pilot, and destroyed it.

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Two FPV drones struck a Russian operator immediately after he launched the UAV.

The operators also struck 16 enemy shelters.

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