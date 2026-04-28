FPV drone strike tears off occupier’s leg, accomplice’s gear blown to shreds: pilots of 1st Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO 18+

Fighters of the 1st Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 1st Dmytro Kotsiubailo Separate Assault Regiment eliminated two ruscists who tried to escape from Ukrainian pilots in the Huliaipole direction.

According to Censor.NET, one of the occupiers fell to the ground immediately and did not move, while the other tried to hide behind a pole near the road.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the first strike by an FPV drone, one of the ruscists had his lower limb torn off, while the other's gear was blown to shreds.

The fighters also note that they could not leave the wounded occupiers behind and carried out a second strike using a "Vampir" heavy bomber drone.

Watch more: Drone operators in the field chased two Russian motorised assault troops to their deaths

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with sensitive psyches!

See also on "Censor.NET": Border guards from the "Steel Border" brigade shot down 6 Russian UAVs in the Sumy region. VIDEO