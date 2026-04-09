Drone operators in the field chased two Russian motorised assault troops to their deaths. VIDEO

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian occupiers have once again resorted to high-speed breakthrough tactics, using motorcycles for assault operations. However, the invaders’ latest ‘rally’ ended with the group being completely wiped out. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Footage released shows two motorcyclists attempting to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions. The command of the Russian Armed Forces’ assault units is increasingly using this mode of transport, counting on its high manoeuvrability and hoping that at least a few members of a large group will be able to slip through the zone of fire.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Course of events:

First attack: FPV drone pilots from the 225th SAR identified the targets and struck both motorcycles in quick succession.

Attempt to escape: While the operators were dealing with the first occupier, the second ‘rider’ managed to get up after falling and tried to continue moving.

The end: The occupier’s hopes of escape proved futile. Neighbouring units swiftly joined in to eliminate the invader, stopping and destroying the enemy with concentrated fire.

Watch more: Kamikaze drones destroyed two occupiers on motorcycles who got tangled up in spent fibre optic cable. VIDEO

"In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers once again staged a 'rally' on motorbikes, attempting to infiltrate the rear.

The footage shows how FPV pilots take out both motorcyclists within a short time of each other. But while they were dealing with the first one, the second managed to get up and continue moving. In fact, this is exactly what the command of the Russian Armed Forces’ assault units was counting on: out of ten, perhaps one might slip through. But, as they say, not today. Adjacent units joined in and didn’t let the rider through," reads the comment on the video.

Read more: Russians resume using motorcycles at front: preparing group of 50 people – Southern Defense Forces