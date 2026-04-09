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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,307,540 people (+1,040 per day), 11,847 tanks, 39,689 artillery systems, 24,370 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,307,540 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 9, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,307,540 (+1,040) people
  • tanks – 11,847 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,370 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 39,689 (+64) units
  • MLRS – 1,724 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,341 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 227,539 (+2,238) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 88,332 (+229) units
  • special equipment – 4,119 (+2) units

Watch more: Kamikaze drone slams into platoon of occupiers in middle of road in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 9 квітня

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Russian Army (12177) Armed Forces HQ (5366) liquidation (3113) elimination (7608) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3709)
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