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Kamikaze drone slams into platoon of occupiers in middle of road in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing a Defence Forces kamikaze drone striking a group of Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv area.
As Censor.NET reports, the Ukrainian pilot directed the strike UAV at the enemy platoon at precisely the right moment, just after it had dismounted from a truck.
It is noted that thanks to the prompt work of the drone operators, the target was hit before the personnel could disperse.
UAV operators of the Defence Forces continue to effectively eliminate enemy manpower while it is still concentrated.
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