SSU Special Operations Center A ranked first in drone effectiveness in March, Zelenskyy says

Based on March results, the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) became the most effective unit in the use of drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Drone operations

The head of state said he had heard reports from the SSU leadership — Major General Yevhenii Khmara and Major General Oleksandr Poklad.

]"I am grateful that our operations are always strong. I also want to commend the Service units that, together with other elements of the Defense and Security Forces, are defending Ukraine on the front line. The SSU’s Special Operations Center A ranked first in March in the use of drones, with the highest effectiveness," the president said.

See more: Planned to blow up one of leaders of the Employers’ Federation: SSU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Cooperation with Middle Eastern countries

According to Zelenskyy, SSU military experts also distinguished themselves in setting up protection for some of Ukraine’s partners in the Middle East as part of the expert missions Ukraine sent to the region.

"Our expert missions will continue their work in the countries of the Middle East and the Gulf. Building a new protection system remains the task, and based on our long-term agreements, we will involve the necessary units," the president said.

Read more: Drones attacked chemical plant in Russia’s Voronezh region