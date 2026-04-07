Drones attacked chemical plant in Russia’s Voronezh region
On the evening of April 6, the Voronezh region of Russia came under a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, Russian Telegram channels are reporting this.
Social media users report that a drone threat has been declared in the region. Later, reports emerged that the drones were heading toward the city of Rossosh.
Shortly thereafter, footage of a fire near one of the chemical plants began circulating online.
Monitoring channels report that the "Minudobreniya" plant, which produces ammonia, nitric acid, and ammonium nitrate, may have been hit.
Fire at a chemical plant and the lack of official statements
The facility in question manufactures key components for explosives, which may indicate its importance to Russia’s defense industry.
As of now, there have been no official comments regarding the consequences of the attack or the extent of the damage.
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