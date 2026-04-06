Russia again warns Baltic states over alleged use of their airspace for Ukrainian strikes

Russia has claimed it warned the Baltic states over allegedly allowing Ukraine to use their airspace for strikes on Russian ports in the Baltic Sea.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

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Moscow’s reaction to Baltic airspace

Zakharova said Russia had "issued a warning" to the Baltic states and warned of possible consequences if that message was ignored.

Similar statements had earlier been made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"These countries have received an appropriate warning. If the regimes of these countries have enough sense, they will heed it. If not, they will face a response," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Russia described the actions of the Baltic states as potentially dangerous and stressed the seriousness of the consequences for those states which, in its view, allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory.

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Background

It should be recalled that on the morning of 25 March, the Latvian Air Force recorded a violation of the country’s airspace by an unidentified drone that entered from Russian territory.

Later, Prime Minister Ruginene confirmed that the drone was Ukrainian and had gone off course.

It is known that several drone-related incidents have been recorded since the evening of 30 March. An unidentified drone was spotted near Latvia’s border with Russia. At the same time, an overflight of a Shahed attack drone was recorded in Moldova.

Read more: Defence forces have struck ’Sheshkharis’ oil terminal in Novorossiysk and enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft, — General Staff