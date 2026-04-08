Planned to blow up one of leaders of the Employers’ Federation: SSU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. PHOTOS

A Russian agent who was plotting an assassination attempt on one of the leaders of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine has been detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The perpetrator planned to blow up the man near his home using a homemade remote-controlled bomb.

"The explosion was to take place in the morning as the official left his high-rise block to go to work.

SSU officers prevented the attack and detained the agent after he had carried out reconnaissance at the site of the planned attack," the statement said.

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Who was behind the attack?

According to the SSU, a resident of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast was involved in preparing the explosion.

"In the autumn of 2025, he was recruited by an FSB officer whose unit specialises in sabotage and terrorist attacks on Ukrainian territory. The identity of this handler has already been established by the SSU’s counter-intelligence unit.

Subsequently, on the instructions of the Russian intelligence officer, the agent travelled to Kyiv to prepare the terrorist attack.

Having settled in a rented flat, he began tracking the official’s whereabouts and travel routes.

To maintain secrecy during external surveillance, the suspect regularly changed his appearance and clothing. The entire process of preparing the assassination attempt was coordinated with the FSB handler via an anonymous chat in a messaging app," the Security Service said.

During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of collaboration with the Russian Federation was seized from the detainee.

Read more: Minor acting as agent for Russian Federation has been sentenced to five years in prison for plotting terrorist attack in Rivne

He has now been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 (completed attempt to commit a terrorist attack).

The Russian agent is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The agent’s handler has also been charged. His actions have been classified as an attempted terrorist attack.