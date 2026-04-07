Minor acting as agent for Russian Federation has been sentenced to five years in prison for plotting terrorist attack in Rivne

A court in Rivne has sentenced a Russian agent who was planning a terrorist attack against Ukrainian military personnel.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU office in the Rivne region.

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What happened

The suspect was arrested in July 2025 during a special operation by the SSU.

He was caught red-handed while planting a homemade explosive device under a Ukrainian military vehicle.

Thanks to the actions of law enforcement officers, the explosion was prevented, and no casualties were reported.

Who is the performer?

The person detained turned out to be a minor from Zaporizhzhia.

According to the investigation, he was acting on instructions from a handler in Russia and had come to Rivne to carry out the mission.

He received the coordinates of the hideout containing the prepared explosives via a messaging app.

Read more: Foreign Ministry denies Ukraine’s involvement in explosives found near ’Turkish Stream’ pipeline in Serbia: ’Russian operation under false flag’

How the terrorist attack was planned

After confirming the "target," the attacker took the explosive device, placed it under the military vehicle, and set up a hidden camera with a live stream.

In this way, Russian intelligence agencies planned to track the soldiers' arrival and remotely detonate the explosives.

However, the SSU took timely technical measures, defused the device, and thwarted the terrorist attack.

Court ruling

The court found the suspect guilty under the charges of attempting to commit a terrorist act as part of a premeditated conspiracy.

Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The operation was carried out by SSU officers in the Rivne and Zaporizhzhia regions under the procedural supervision of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office.