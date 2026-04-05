Foreign Ministry denies Ukraine’s involvement in explosives found near ’Turkish Stream’ pipeline in Serbia: ’Russian operation under false flag’

Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident involving explosives found near the "Turkish Stream" pipeline in Serbia.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"We categorically reject attempts to falsely link Ukraine to the incident involving explosives found near the 'Turkish Stream' pipeline in Serbia. Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with this. Most likely, this is a Russian operation under a false flag as part of Moscow’s massive interference in the Hungarian elections," said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Ukraine ready to contribute to unblocking Strait of Hormuz – MFA

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