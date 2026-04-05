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News Sabotage of a gas pipeline in Serbia
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Foreign Ministry denies Ukraine’s involvement in explosives found near ’Turkish Stream’ pipeline in Serbia: ’Russian operation under false flag’

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies any involvement in the incident on the Turkish Stream

Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident involving explosives found near the "Turkish Stream" pipeline in Serbia.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"We categorically reject attempts to falsely link Ukraine to the incident involving explosives found near the 'Turkish Stream' pipeline in Serbia.  Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with this. Most likely, this is a Russian operation under a false flag as part of Moscow’s massive interference in the Hungarian elections," said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Ukraine ready to contribute to unblocking Strait of Hormuz – MFA

What led up to

  • As a reminder, Serbian authorities reported yesterday that two large packages containing explosives and detonators had been discovered in the municipality of Kanjiža near a gas pipeline.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán convened a meeting of the National Security Council in response to an attempted sabotage attack on a gas pipeline in Serbia.

Author: 

Hungary (715) explosives (156) gas pipe (87) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (848) Serbia (66) Heorhii Tykhyi (44)
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