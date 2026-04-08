Ruscist group’s attempt to break through to line of contact fails: Furiia operators eliminate two occupiers. VIDEO

In one of the directions near the state border, Ukrainian troops of the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine foiled an attempted advance by Russian infantry.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Furiia strike UAV company of the Hart brigade detected the enemy’s movement in time.

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It is noted that a group of Russian troops tried to move unnoticed toward the line of contact, but was spotted by aerial reconnaissance. FPV drones were then used against the enemy.

After hearing the drones, the occupiers tried to hide in a tree line, but that did not help.

As a result of the strikes, at least two invaders were eliminated.

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