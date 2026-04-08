Down 12 "Mavics" using stick and rope: masterclass from pilots of 46th Brigade of Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 46th Separate Podillia Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity in countering enemy aerial reconnaissance. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the unit’s operators implemented an ‘air fishing’ tactic, which enabled them to bring down an entire squadron of enemy UAVs. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian defenders equipped their own FPV drones with a simple but effective device – a stick with a rope. Using this device, pilots learned to intercept Russian ‘Mavics’ mid-air, tangling their propellers.The destruction of 12 Russian "Mavic" quadcopters has been recorded.

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