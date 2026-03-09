Occupiers crash on quad bike while trying to avoid drone strike. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the occupiers’ failed attempt to escape from a Ukrainian FPV drone. As reported by Censor.NET, the incident occurred on one section of the front, where the enemy tried to use a quad bike for rapid movement.
Details of the incident
- Escape: The video shows two Russians riding a quad bike at high speed along a paved road.
- Loss of control: As the Ukrainian drone approached, the quad bike driver likely made a sharp maneuver to avoid being hit. As a result, the quad bike overturned.
- Outcome: Judging by the nature of the high-speed crash, the occupiers sustained injuries incompatible with life even before the drone could possibly strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password