Occupiers crash on quad bike while trying to avoid drone strike. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the occupiers’ failed attempt to escape from a Ukrainian FPV drone. As reported by Censor.NET, the incident occurred on one section of the front, where the enemy tried to use a quad bike for rapid movement.

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Details of the incident

Escape: The video shows two Russians riding a quad bike at high speed along a paved road.

The video shows two Russians riding a quad bike at high speed along a paved road. Loss of control: As the Ukrainian drone approached, the quad bike driver likely made a sharp maneuver to avoid being hit. As a result, the quad bike overturned.

As the Ukrainian drone approached, the quad bike driver likely made a sharp maneuver to avoid being hit. As a result, the quad bike overturned. Outcome: Judging by the nature of the high-speed crash, the occupiers sustained injuries incompatible with life even before the drone could possibly strike.

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