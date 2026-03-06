Russians resume using motorcycles at front: preparing group of 50 people – Southern Defense Forces

With weather conditions improving, Russian troops are resuming the use of motorcycles in the Oleksandrivka direction. A separate group is being prepared for this purpose.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, citing Southern Defense Forces spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It is noted that enemy use of motorcycles has again been recorded near Novohryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region (in the Oleksandrivka direction).

Motorcyclists are being trained in Ryazan

According to Voloshyn, "motorcycle driver courses are being opened at the Ryazan Airborne Command School for the enemy’s Dnepr grouping."

"That is, the occupiers will be training a group of 50 people who can ride motorcycles more or less professionally. And the courses will last several weeks," the spokesman said.

Read more: Enemy advances in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS

Weather conditions have improved

Voloshyn noted that the weather in the south has improved, so the occupiers will again be using motorcycles.

"They now need to move quickly. And they will use motorcycles," he said.

Read more: Defence Forces repelled enemy near five settlements in Oleksandrivka direction, - DeepState

He also spoke about an enemy attempt to enter a Ukrainian settlement, which was successfully thwarted by Ukraine’s Defense Forces. The occupiers were killed.