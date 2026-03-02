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News Update of DeepState map Fighting in the Oleksandrivka direction
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Defence Forces repelled enemy near five settlements in Oleksandrivka direction, - DeepState

Ukrainian defence forces are successful in the Oleksandrivka direction - the enemy has been repelled near five settlements.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where have enemy troops been repelled?

"The map has been updated. Defence forces have pushed back the enemy near Zlahoda (Dnipropetrovsk region), Novohryhorivka (Zaporizhzhia region), Novomykolaivka (Dnipropetrovsk region), Stepove (Dnipropetrovsk region) and Ternove (Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the occupiers near five settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the occupiers near five settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the occupiers near five settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the occupiers near five settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Platonivka, Novooleksandrivka, in Riznykivka and Hryshyne, - DeepState. MAP

What preceded

The day before, it was reported that units of the AAF group were relentlessly pressing the enemy in the Oleksandrivka direction, liberating Ukrainian land, destroying the occupiers and methodically cutting off their logistical arteries.

Read more: Defense Forces stabilized situation in Huliaipole direction. There are counter-strike actions – National Guard

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2125) Dnipropetrovsk region (2364) Synelnykove district (452) Polohivskyy district (315) Ternove (9) Novomykolayivka (2) Stepove (4) Novohryhorivka (7) Zlahoda (6) DeepState (511)
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