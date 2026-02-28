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Enemy has advanced near Platonivka, Novooleksandrivka, in Riznykivka and Hryshyne, - DeepState. MAP

Platonivka map

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region

This was reportedby the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated.The enemy has advanced near Platonivka (a village in the Siverska urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), Novooleksandrivka (a village in the Kryvyi Rih rural community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), in Riznykivka (a village in the Siverska urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region) and Hryshyne (a village in the Pokrovska urban community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Maps

Platonivka map
Platonivka 

Novooleksandrivka and Hryshyne
Novooleksandrivka and Hryshyne

Riznykivka map
Riznykivka 

Author: 

Donetsk region (5827) Bakhmut district (603) Pokrovskyy district (1335) Platonivka (9) Riznykivka (38) Novooleksandrivka (8) Hryshyne (60) DeepState (511)
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