Enemy advances in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and Huliaipole (Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.
Updated maps
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