Russian forces gained ground near Chasiv Yar – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy advances

"The enemy has advanced near Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region). The area near Pazeno (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) has been specified," the report says.

See also: Russians have advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Updated maps