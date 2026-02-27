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Russian forces gained ground near Chasiv Yar – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have gained ground in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
Enemy advances
"The enemy has advanced near Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region). The area near Pazeno (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) has been specified," the report says.
Updated maps
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