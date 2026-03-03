3 289 25
Enemy has advanced near Markove, Rivne, and Hryshyne, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Markove (a village in the Kostiantynivka urban community in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region), Rivne (a village in the Myrnohrad urban community in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and in Hryshyne (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region)," the report says.
Maps
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password