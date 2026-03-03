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Enemy has advanced near Markove, Rivne, and Hryshyne, - DeepState. MAP

Markove map

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Markove (a village in the Kostiantynivka urban community in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region), Rivne (a village in the Myrnohrad urban community in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and in Hryshyne (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Russian forces have occupied Rivne in Donetsk Oblast. Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. MAP

Maps

Markove map
Markove 

Rivne map
Rivne

Hryshyne map
Hryshyne

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Platonivka, Novooleksandrivka, in Riznykivka and Hryshyne, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5837) Kramatorskyy district (993) Pokrovskyy district (1338) Hryshyne (60) Markove (5) Rivne (10) DeepState (511)
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