Border guards from "Steel Border" brigade shot down 6 Russian UAVs in Sumy region. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Pilots from the "Steel Border" brigade have struck a number of aerial targets in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, six Russian drones were destroyed, including an "Orlan", a "Molniya", a "Supercam", two "Zala" drones and a "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg".
Details on the "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg"
This drone is used by ruscists for deep aerial reconnaissance, adjusting artillery fire, communications relay, and surveillance.
The UAV can reach altitudes of up to 3,000 meters and fly at speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour.
Defence Forces operators systematically counter enemy reconnaissance and drone strikes, preventing the enemy from carrying out their intentions.
A video of the combat operation has been published on social media.
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