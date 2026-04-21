Border guards of "Steel Border" delivered series of strikes against occupiers’ camouflaged "Msta-B" howitzer. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Steel Border" unit destroyed an enemy-camouflaged "Msta-B" howitzer, a vehicle, and a motorcycle in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.

According to Censor.NET, in addition to the equipment, Ukrainian forces also struck elements of the enemy’s infrastructure.

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In particular, strikes were carried out on an artillery ammunition depot, and six shelters and two communications antennas were destroyed.

Furthermore, casualties among enemy personnel have been confirmed.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,320,310 personnel (+1,040 in the past 24 hours), 11,884 tanks, 40,478 artillery systems, and 24,429 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS