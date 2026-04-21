Border guards of "Steel Border" delivered series of strikes against occupiers’ camouflaged "Msta-B" howitzer. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Steel Border" unit destroyed an enemy-camouflaged "Msta-B" howitzer, a vehicle, and a motorcycle in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.
According to Censor.NET, in addition to the equipment, Ukrainian forces also struck elements of the enemy’s infrastructure.
In particular, strikes were carried out on an artillery ammunition depot, and six shelters and two communications antennas were destroyed.
Furthermore, casualties among enemy personnel have been confirmed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password