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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,320,310 personnel (+1,040 in the past 24 hours), 11,884 tanks, 40,478 artillery systems, and 24,429 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,320,310 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,320,310 (+1,040)
  • tanks – 11,884 (+0)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,429 (+7)
  • artillery systems – 40,478 (+82)
  • MLRS – 1,749 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,350 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 250,463 (+1,905) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 90,763 (+192) units
  • special equipment – 4,132 (+0) units

Read more: 139 combat engagements took place since start of day: 25 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Скільки окупантів ліквідовано 20 квітня

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