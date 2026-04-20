139 combat engagements took place since start of day: 25 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 139 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminate its personnel, and degrade the combat potential of the occupiers by delivering systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 51 airstrikes, dropping 152 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,035 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,237 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place. The enemy conducted 58 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Aggressor attacks positions of Defense Forces 52 times since beginning of day – General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Vilcha. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy assaults toward the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove. One engagement is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Karmazynivka. One engagement is ongoing.

No offensive actions were carried out by the enemy in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 18 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces are eliminating Russian drone operators near Kupiansk – 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Nove Shakhove, Kucheriv Yar, Vasylivka, and Novopavlivka. One engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 78 occupiers were killed, and 22 were wounded in this direction today. Six vehicles and 12 pieces of special equipment were destroyed, along with two UAV control points; eight artillery systems, 77 personnel shelters, and eight vehicles were damaged. A total of 136 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attempted three times to improve their positions, attacking toward the settlements of Kalynivske and Zlahoda. Airstrikes hit the areas of Havrylivka and Malomykhailivka.

Read more: Russia is deploying light armoured vehicles to south for rotation, not for offensive, — Defence Forces

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 17 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Hirske, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, and near Huliaipole. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhenka, Rybalske, Lisne, Rivne, Novoselivka, Charivne, and Dolynka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions but carried out an airstrike on Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were observed in other directions.

Read more: 135 combat engagements took place on front line, with Pokrovsk sector remaining most active, – General Staff