Ukraine’s Armed Forces are eliminating Russian drone operators near Kupiansk – 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade

Russian troops have stepped up drone attacks in the Kupiansk direction after the weather improved. Ukrainian troops are taking out UAV launch sites and drone operators.

As reported by Censor.NET, Valerii Kyselov, an officer with the communications unit of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said this on the air of Suspilne Novyny.

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He noted that the intensity of enemy attacks has been increasing recently.

"As soon as the fog and rains end, the sky fills with Russian drones. Drones saturate the so-called kill zone. We are fighting them, they are fighting us. Logistics suffer greatly, so they have to be changed and adapted. What should be done about it? Kill the enemy on the approaches, which is exactly what our drone operators are doing. By tracking down their launch points, by tracking down the locations from which their operators are working," the officer with the communications unit of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade said.

Background

Earlier, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces grouping, reported that Russian troops had intensified assaults near Kupiansk, trying to push Ukrainian forces out and create conditions for an offensive from the north.

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