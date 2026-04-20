Russia attacked railway in Kharkiv region: depot, rolling stock and station damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 19–20 April, Russia attacked railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. A depot, tracks and a station were destroyed; railway staff are working to restore services.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

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"Rolling stock, depot repair workshops, parts of the overhead contact line and power supply, and the station building were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Restoration work is currently underway," the statement reads.

Attacks on the railway since the start of the year

The ministry noted that Russia is systematically attacking the Ukrainian railway. Since the start of this year alone, over 600 attacks have been recorded and more than 1,800 facilities damaged.

"Despite everything, the railway continues to operate. Railway workers are swiftly restoring the damaged infrastructure and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of trains across the country every day," the ministry added.

Read more: Russia has attacked "Ukrzaliznytsia" more than 40 times since March

Consequences of the attack









