Russia has attacked "Ukrzaliznytsia" more than 40 times since March

Since early March, Russia has carried out more than 40 attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia’s rolling stock.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba.

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"The situation is extremely complicated. And the suspension of rail traffic is not due to bad weather, but to military aggression by the Russian Federation, which is simply targeting our rolling stock, our locomotives, and most importantly—our specialists working there," Kuleba said.

He also noted that, in coordination with air defense units and other relevant services in Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being developed regarding the evacuation of passengers in the event of a threat to the railway infrastructure.

Kuleba emphasized that all these actions are aimed at preserving the lives of passengers and railway workers.

Read more: Beskrestnov (Flesh) explained how Ukrzaliznytsia is protecting trains from drone attacks: "It could turn into mass grave"

Attacks on infrastructure and railways

According to Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia," Russian attacks have targeted power substations dozens of times since the beginning of the year, and in March, dozens of locomotives were also reported to have been damaged.

In turn, Oleksii Balesta, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development, reported that nearly 220 strikes on infrastructure facilities were recorded in March alone, indicating the systematic nature of the attacks.

See more: "Ukrzaliznytsia" on death of passenger in Kharkiv region: preliminary reports suggest he refused to evacuate. PHOTO