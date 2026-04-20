Aggressor attacks positions of Defense Forces 52 times since beginning of day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 52 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff press center.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Rohizne, Bachivsk, Malushyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Prohres, Sopych, Volfyne, and Korenok came under fire; in the Chernihiv region—Krasnyi Khutir.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times, carried out five airstrikes using nine aerial bombs, and conducted 30 strikes on settlements and our troops' positions, two of which involved multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Read more: Oil refinery in Tuapse, oil depot in Crimea, and two enemy ships have been struck, - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Starytsia and Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its tactical position four times toward the settlements of Kupiansk, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance near Karmazyvka.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy conducted no active operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 13 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted to dislodge our warriors from their positions 17 times in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vasylivka, and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: 84 combat engagements since start of day on front line: over 30 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched two offensives toward the settlements of Kalynivske and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks toward Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, and in the area of Huliaipole. The enemy conducted an airstrike in the Tsvitkove area. Two more combat engagements continue.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations but launched an airstrike on Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful assault toward the Antonivka Bridge.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: 135 combat engagements took place on front line, with Pokrovsk sector remaining most active, – General Staff