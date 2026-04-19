84 combat engagements since start of day on front line: over 30 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on 19 April 2026, 84 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Malushyne, Prohres, and Tovstodubove were hit; in the Chernihiv region, Zaliznyi Mist was affected. The settlements of Vilna Sloboda and Pavlivka were subjected to air strikes.

Situation in the North

As noted, in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched an air strike with four missiles and carried out 49 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,317,150 people (+1,080 per day), 11,876 tanks, 40,242 artillery systems, 24,410 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Synelnykove, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Bochkove.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted three times to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka and Radkivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Hrekivka.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, the enemy did not carry out any active operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 13 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyn, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 32 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka and Shevchenko. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Read more: 153 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours: fiercest fighting took place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff. MAP

Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad and Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Dobropillia, Zelenе, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipole, and Hirke. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenska, Huliaipillia, Liubytske, and Mykilsk. Five engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance in the area of the settlement of Pavlivka. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vilnyanka and Kushuhum.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudy Island.

In other sectors, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.