153 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours: fiercest fighting took place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 18 April 2026, 153 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 68 air strikes, dropping 216 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,360 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,404 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, including 60 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiitsy, Andriivka, Fedorivske, and Vovche in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Vozdvizhivka, Nizhenka, Zirnytsia, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Liubytske, Kopani, Lisne, Trudove, Shevchenkivske, Novoukrainka, Mykilsk, Yurkivka, Zarichne, and Balabine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read on "Censor.NET": Russian forces have intensified their offensive across the entire front, - Syrskyi

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck nine areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,070 personnel. Our troops also destroyed six tanks, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, 82 artillery systems, five multiple launch rocket systems, 2,019 tactical-level UAVs, 203 vehicles, and two units of specialised equipment.

Situation in the North

As noted, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropped one guided aerial bomb, and fired 84 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, two of which were with multiple launch rocket systems. Two enemy assaults were recorded.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy made three attempts to breach our defenders’ defensive lines in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked four times in the direction of Novoplatonivka and in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

See more: Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries, Lukoil oil loading terminal and Tikhoretsk oil pumping station were hit, - General Staff. PHOTO

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences seven times, attacking in the vicinity of the settlement of Drobysheve and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavy, and Novosergiivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Yampil and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces four times in the areas of the settlements of Nikiforivka, Minkivka, and towards Mykolaivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Stepanivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 28 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novopavlivka and Novopidhorodne," the report states.

Read on Censor.NET: Fierce fighting near Pokrovsk, dozens of Russian attacks repelled – Eastern Operational Command

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks towards Kalynivka, Verbove, and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 12 attacks towards the settlements of Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and in the vicinity of the settlements of Varvarivka, Pryluky, and Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not carry out any active operations.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy carried out three futile assaults in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to put up effective resistance across all sections of the front.