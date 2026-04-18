Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries, Lukoil oil loading terminal and Tikhoretsk oil pumping station were hit, - General Staff. PHOTO

On the night of 18 April, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck four key oil refining facilities in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What has been hit?

As noted, fires are raging at the ‘Novokuybyshevsky’ and ‘Sizransky’ oil refineries in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, the "RPK-Vysotsk Lukoil-2" oil terminal in the Leningrad region, and the "Tikhorezk" oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Krai.

Read more: Strike on Tuapse Oil Refinery: drones attacked "Rosneft" facility

All facilities are involved in supporting the Russian occupying forces.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.







Other strikes

In addition, a number of enemy fuel and lubricant storage sites in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been struck, particularly in the Mariupol area.



Our troops also struck enemy repair units’ positions in the areas of the settlements of Mangush (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region), Tokmak (temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region) and Grafske (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region).

Read also: Oil refinery on fire in Tuapse, Russia, following drone attack. SATELLITE PHOTO

"The defence forces continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasises.

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that drones had attacked an oil refinery in Novokuybyshevsk and oil depots in the Russian Federation.