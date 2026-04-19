135 combat engagements took place on front line, with Pokrovsk sector remaining most active, – General Staff

In total, 135 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 10 pm on 18 April, reports Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Today, the enemy carried out 47 air strikes, dropping 135 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,140 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,553 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

Two combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; in addition, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropping one aerial bomb, and carried out 58 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched three assaults on our units’ positions in the areas around the towns of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

Read more: Artillery positions being set up in border areas of Belarus. Russia will try to draw it into war – Zelenskyy

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the direction of Novoplatonivka and in the Pishchane area. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched six attacks towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavy, Novosergiivka, and in the vicinity of the settlement of Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked three times in the area of Yampil and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

According to the General Staff, in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces four times in the areas of the settlements of Nikiforivka, Minkivka, and towards Mykolaivka.

Defence Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Stepanivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

See also: Enemy attempts to consolidate positions in Hryshyne and is building up forces in Pokrovsk – Operational Command "East"

According to preliminary estimates, 72 occupiers were killed and 20 wounded in this sector today; seven vehicles and three pieces of specialised equipment, as well as three electronic warfare systems, were destroyed; two artillery systems, four vehicles, and 14 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 206 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the occupiers made six attempts to improve their position, attacking in the direction of Kalynivka, Verbove, and Oleksandrohrad. Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiitsy, Andriivka, Fedorivske, and Vovche were subjected to air strikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 11 attacks towards the settlements of Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and in the vicinity of the settlements of Varvarivka, Pryluky, and Tsvitkove. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Nizhenka, Zirnytsia, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Liubytske, Kopani, Lisne, and Trudove.

In the Orikhiv sector, the settlements of Mykilske, Yurkivka, and Zarichne were subjected to air strikes.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,317,150 people (+1,080 per day), 11,876 tanks, 40,242 artillery systems, 24,410 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy launched three futile attacks towards the Antonivsky Bridge.