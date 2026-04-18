Enemy is trying to gain foothold in Hryshyne and is accumulating forces in Pokrovsk, - Operation Task Force "East"

The enemy is attempting to concentrate infantry forces on the outskirts of Pokrovsk and establish a foothold in Hryshyne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Skhid" Regional Administration.

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The situation in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka sectors

In the Sloviansk sector over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Yampil area and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No enemy offensive operations were reported in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 22 attacks in the areas surrounding the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Fighting in the Pokrovsk area

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk urban area by increasing the number of assault infantry units and deploying long-range artillery and drone units.

In particular, the situation in the Hryshyne area remains tense. The enemy is attempting to advance and gain a foothold in the settlement, operating in small infantry groups. Firefights are ongoing.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy on the northern outskirts. In the southern part of the city, the Russians are attempting to amass equipment and personnel, hoping to create conditions for a further advance northward.

Our units are identifying and destroying targets, preventing the occupiers from forming strike groups. Strikes are taking place both in Pokrovsk and south of the city.

Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 33 assaults by the aggressor in the areas surrounding the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Shevchenko, Muravka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, disrupting enemy logistics, and carrying out search-and-strike operations.

Enemy casualties

Drone units and artillery are actively engaged. Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment.

Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers' losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East"—350 invaders over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,869 UAVs of various types were destroyed, and 110 units of other weapons and equipment were destroyed or damaged. Specifically, 4 armored vehicles, 17 artillery pieces, 34 motor vehicles, and 47 pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed or damaged, and over 120 shelters were hit.

Units of the "East" military group are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 85 Russian UAV command posts have been destroyed.