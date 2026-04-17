Artillery positions being set up in border areas of Belarus. Russia will try to draw it into war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, in particular regarding the situation on the frontline and the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the war against Ukraine.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Situation on the frontline

"First of all, regarding the frontline - I thank all our units that hold their positions and restrain Russian assaults. In April, the high pace of eliminating the invaders is maintained. The Russians are failing to seize the frontline initiative, and this is important," Zelenskyy reported.

Read more: 40 combat engagements recorded at front, half of them in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Russia wants to draw Belarus into war

According to him, Ukraine records attempts by the occupation contingent to regroup its forces - most likely in order to compensate for personnel shortages.

In this regard, it becomes more obvious why the activity of the armed forces has been increased on the territory of Belarus, the President noted.

"According to intelligence data, the construction of roads to the territory of Ukraine and the setting up of artillery positions are taking place in the border areas of Belarus. We believe that Russia will once again try to draw Belarus into its war. I have instructed to warn the de facto leadership of Belarus through appropriate channels about Ukraine's readiness to defend its land and independence. The nature and consequences of recent events in Venezuela should deter the leadership of Belarus from mistakes," Zelenskyy added.

The President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also discussed further long-range operations of Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus – Zelenskyy