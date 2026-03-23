Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Oleh Ivashchenko.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russia continues to assist Iran

"First, we have irrefutable data that the Russians continue to provide intelligence to the Iranian regime. Russia is using its own radio-technical and electronic intelligence capabilities, as well as some data on interaction from partners in the Middle East," the president said.

Situation on the front

"Second, the Main Intelligence Directorate regularly provides an assessment of the situation on the front and internal Russian information on battlefield activity," Zelenskyy noted.

According to the head of state, the Russian command is constantly trying to exaggerate the achievements of Russian troops on the front line and later use such inflated data from the headquarters of the Russian occupation contingent grouping in the negotiation process.

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Russia to deploy UAV control stations in Belarus

In addition, Zelenskyy said that, according to available information, Russia plans further deployment of ground-based control stations for long-range UAVs both in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and four stations in Belarus.

"We will respond accordingly. I instructed Oleh Ivashchenko to inform partners and media representatives about the data that we can make public," Zelenskyy added.

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