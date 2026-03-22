Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán compared his current "resistance to pressure from Ukraine and Brussels" to the overthrow of the communist regime in Hungary.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

Indeed, Orbán posted a video along with a message in which he emphasized that Budapest "will not yield to pressure from Ukraine and Brussels."

"We overthrew communism. We fought for our freedom. We built a Christian, family-oriented, and patriotic state. And now Zelenskyy and the folks in Brussels think we’ll back down? Don’t make me laugh," Orban said.

Read more: Tusk on Szijjártó’s briefing to Lavrov on EU meeting: We have long had our suspicions

What led up to

As a reminder, The Washington Post reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó regularly called his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during breaks in EU meetings.

The Freeze on Loans to Ukraine and the "Druzhba" Issue

As a reminder, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have become strained in recent days.