Tusk on Szijjártó’s briefing to Lavrov on EU meeting: We have long had our suspicions
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on reports that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó regularly briefed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on EU Council meetings.
According to Censor.NET, Tusk wrote about this on the social media platform X.
This should come as no surprise to anyone
He noted that reports that the Hungarian authorities had informed Russia of the details of the negotiations at European Council meetings came as no surprise.
"The fact that Orbán's people are briefing Moscow on the EU Council meeting in minute detail should come as no surprise to anyone. We have long had such suspicions," the post reads.
In addition, Tusk noted that this is precisely why he speaks "only as much as necessary" at EU meetings.
"That's one of the reasons why I only speak up when it's absolutely necessary, and I only say as much as is needed," he added.
What led up to
As a reminder, *The Washington Post* reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó regularly called his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during breaks in EU meetings.
- Earlier, The Washington Post, citing European intelligence reports, reported that Russian intelligence agencies had considered a scenario involving a staged assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in order to influence the Hungarian elections.
- The day before, Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza," accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of inviting representatives of Russian military intelligence into the country to influence the outcome of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
- It was previously reported that the Kremlin is planning to interfere in Hungary's parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 2026. The goal is to help Prime Minister Viktor Orbán retain power.
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