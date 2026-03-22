Tusk on Szijjártó’s briefing to Lavrov on EU meeting: We have long had our suspicions

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on reports that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó regularly briefed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on EU Council meetings.

According to Censor.NET, Tusk wrote about this on the social media platform X.

This should come as no surprise to anyone

He noted that reports that the Hungarian authorities had informed Russia of the details of the negotiations at European Council meetings came as no surprise.

"The fact that Orbán's people are briefing Moscow on the EU Council meeting in minute detail should come as no surprise to anyone. We have long had such suspicions," the post reads.

In addition, Tusk noted that this is precisely why he speaks "only as much as necessary" at EU meetings.

"That's one of the reasons why I only speak up when it's absolutely necessary, and I only say as much as is needed," he added.

Read more: Interpretations of my words about understanding Orban’s position are strange. Flexibility is needed on both sides, - Meloni

What led up to

As a reminder, *The Washington Post* reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó regularly called his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during breaks in EU meetings.