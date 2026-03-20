Interpretations of my words about understanding Orban’s position are strange. Flexibility is needed on both sides, - Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commented on media reports that she allegedly understands Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán’s position regarding the blocking of a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.
What happened before?
She noted that most of the discussion during the meeting focused on Hungary's blocking of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine.
Meloni's Explanation
The Italian Prime Minister finds it strange that her remarks regarding her alleged understanding of Orbán's position—which were reported in the media the day before—have been interpreted in this way.
"And here, too, I’ve come across some rather strange interpretations of my words, so I’d be happy to share with you what I actually said. I believe the situation can be resolved. I believe that resolving it requires flexibility on both sides.
"So, on the one hand, in my view, it is necessary to resume operations on the Druzhba pipeline, and on the other hand, the 90 billion will be automatically released," she explained.
What happened before?
- Earlier, during a meeting of European Union leaders, Meloni expressed understanding for Orbán's position on Ukraine.
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