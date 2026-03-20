Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán considers the EU's decision to phase out Russian energy resources to be insane.

He made this statement following the EU leaders' summit on March 19, according to Censor.NET, which cites the European Parliament.

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What is known?

"The fact is that a global oil shortage is knocking on our door right now. So the Europeans’ behavior and strategy on this issue are simply insane. We undoubtedly need Russian oil. We will not be able to survive in this situation, which is becoming increasingly serious under these conditions, without access to Russian fuel resources. Europe will not be able to survive without this," the Hungarian prime minister emphasized.

Orbán also accused the EU of allegedly seeking to bring about a change in the Hungarian government in the April elections.

See more: "Druzhba" oil pipeline was seriously damaged, - media SATELLITE IMAGES

"Here in Brussels, many people, especially within the EPP (European People's Party), believe that the only way out of this situation is for the national government to lose the election and for a pro-Ukrainian government to be formed."

"And this new pro-European government, this pro-Ukrainian government, will follow the same path as the others—that is, it will provide money and military equipment to the Ukrainians… They are even funding the Hungarian opposition in order to replace the national government with a pro-Ukrainian one," he added.

Read: Merz condemns Hungary's blocking of €90 billion in aid for Ukraine

The Blocking of Aid and the "Friendship" Issue

Financial aid to Ukraine is currently on hold due to the stance taken by Hungary and Slovakia, as unanimous support from all EU member states is required for its approval.

Budapest is making its approval contingent on the resumption of operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary. This refers to the section damaged by a drone attack in January.

Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline