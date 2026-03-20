He’s acting like 6-year-old: EU leaders split into two groups, trying to convince Orban - Politico

EU leaders split into two groups in an effort to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

Politico reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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The publication notes that Orbán has reneged on the promise he made at the December summit to approve the loan.

According to the leaders, this undermines the very foundation of the EU's decision-making process, which depends on governments adhering to strict commitments.

Read more: Szijjártó accused Ukraine of attacking "Turkish Stream"

German Chancellor Merz noted that Orbán is thereby "violating one of the fundamental principles of our cooperation."

EU leaders split into two groups in an effort to persuade Orbán to change his mind. At the same time, most EU leaders stepped up pressure on the Hungarian politician.

"It was very, very harsh criticism, and it felt like things simply couldn't go on like this. I have never heard such harsh criticism directed at anyone at an EU summit—never," said Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson.

Some leaders have tried the opposite approach. For example, Italian Prime Minister Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister De Wever have tried to appeal to Orbán’s ego by expressing sympathy for his position.

Read more: Orban and Fico refused to back European Council summit conclusions on aid to Ukraine

"You have to treat him like a six-year-old; you have to adapt to him," said one of the diplomats.

The bet is that, one way or another, everything will change after the Hungarians go to the polls on April 12. If Orbán loses, his successor may be interested in removing Budapest’s obstacles in exchange for EU funding, the article states.

"France and Germany did not want to spend too much time or political capital trying to persuade Orbán at Thursday's summit, and had no desire to help his election campaign," says the publication's source.

Read more: Orbán "betrayed" agreements regarding Ukraine, - Orpo

The Blocking of Aid and the "Friendship" Issue

Financial aid to Ukraine is currently on hold due to the stance taken by Hungary and Slovakia, as unanimous support from all EU member states is required for its approval.

Budapest is making its approval contingent on the resumption of operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary. This refers to the section damaged by a drone attack in January.

Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline