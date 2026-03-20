Szijjártó accused Ukraine of attacking "Turkish Stream"

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has alleged Ukraine’s involvement in the attack on the compressor station of the "Turkish Stream" gas pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release issued by Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltán Kovács.

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According to Szijjártó, the attack was allegedly carried out by 22 drones targeting a gas infrastructure facility. He claims that such actions may indicate an attempt to impose an "energy blockade" on Hungary. The minister emphasized that the compressor station is crucial for ensuring the supply of natural gas to the country.

Budapest's statements and the reaction

The Hungarian foreign minister sharply criticized Ukraine's actions and called for an end to attacks on energy facilities.

"Ukrainians are keeping us under an oil blockade, now they want to make our gas supply impossible as well," Szijjártó said.

He also added that Hungary allegedly remains one of Ukraine’s energy suppliers. According to him, such incidents could jeopardize the country’s energy security.

So far, the Ukrainian side has not officially commented on these allegations.

Read more: Orban and Fico refused to back European Council summit conclusions on aid to Ukraine

Hungary has blocked a loan for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest will continue to block the European Union’s €90 billion loan to Ukraine. He wrote about this on social media platform X.

Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the "Druzhba" pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.

Orbán also publicly stated that Budapest would not allow Ukraine to join the European Union.

Read more: EU seeks ways to "save face" for Orban to unblock aid to Ukraine - Politico