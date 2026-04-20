Oil refinery in Tuapse, oil depot in Crimea, and two enemy ships have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of April 20, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strike on the Tuapse Oil Refinery

In particular, it is reported that the Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai was hit again. A strike on the tank farm was recorded, followed by a fire on the facility’s grounds.

Watch more: Russian woman cries and complains about "special military operation" in Tuapse: "Sea is f#cking full of fuel oil. Those f#cking drones are destroying everything! You don’t know if you’ll wake up alive!". VIDEO

Strike on an oil depot in Crimea

In addition, the "Hvardiiska" oil depot in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea was struck.

The destruction of these facilities reduces the Russian aggressor’s ability to supply fuel to its military units.

Strike on Russian Navy Ships

It has also been confirmed that targets in Sevastopol (temporarily occupied Crimea) were struck last night—a Project 1171 large landing ship and a Project 775 large landing ship. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Drones attacked port and oil refinery in Tuapse: massive fire. VIDEO

Other hits

In addition, enemy ammunition depots near the settlements of Urzuf (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) and Loknya (Belgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation) were struck.

An enemy UAV depot near Nova Karakuba and an enemy command and observation post near Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast were also struck.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and put an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.