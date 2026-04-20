Russian woman cries and complains about "special military operation" in Tuapse: "Sea is f#cking full of fuel oil. Those f#cking drones are destroying everything! You don’t know if you’ll wake up alive!". VIDEO

The constant attacks on military facilities and oil refining infrastructure in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation are having an increasingly severe impact on the morale and psychological well-being of the local population. A video has emerged online showing a resident of Tuapse in tears, complaining about the unbearable living conditions in the city. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The woman, travelling in a car, emotionally describes the situation in the region following regular drone strikes and accidents at oil terminals.

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Warning! Strong language!

The main complaints of the Russian resident:

Fear of death: She admits that the constant anticipation of UAVs arriving causes panic and uncertainty about whether she’ll wake up alive the next morning.

Environmental disaster: The woman notes that the sea around Tuapse is polluted with fuel oil and petroleum products, making life on the coast impossible.

Lack of meaning: The Russian woman asks herself, "Why live here?", as the only advantage – the warm climate – no longer outweighs the constant danger.

"I f#cking wanted to live by the sea with my child. The sea’s all f#cked up with this fuel oil, everything’s ruined. What the f#ck are we supposed to do here? These f#cking drones are flying around, they’re already blowing everything to smithereens; you don’t know if you’ll be alive at all, whether you’ll wake up alive or not, and your child," the Russian woman laments.

Read more: Drones attacked port and oil refinery in Tuapse: massive fire. VIDEO

It is worth recalling that the oil refinery and oil depot in Tuapse have repeatedly been the targets of successful attacks by Ukrainian drones. This has led not only to production stoppages and fires, but also to significant fuel spills into the Black Sea, effectively destroying the region’s tourist appeal.

This video is a telling example of how the war unleashed by the Kremlin is gradually returning to Russian territory itself, destroying the normal way of life and the safety of its citizens.

Read more: Zelenskyy on strikes on Russia: If we do not hit them in face, they will not reckon with us