Zelenskyy on strikes on Russia: If we do not hit them in face, they will not reckon with us

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Ukraine’s response to Russian strikes to be fair. According to him, the Defense Forces are acting in kind.

The head of state said this in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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"A reduction in strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure will lead to a reduction in strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. But all of this is difficult to monitor. That is why I believe a ceasefire is logical, or at least if they do not strike our energy infrastructure, we do not strike theirs," he explained.

Zelenskyy said he considers this fair.

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"They (Russians) said that today we inflicted greater losses on them than they did on us. But maybe we should look at the full record of all the years of war? We cannot compare the scale. They have struck us far more, killed our people, killed far more civilians," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy also answered a question about what Ukraine would do if partners demanded that it stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

"We use our weapons. We are defending ourselves. If we do not hit them (Russians) in the face, they will hit us, they will not even reckon with us, they will not feel what war is. That is why we have to respond. We are responding. We will do everything in kind," the president concluded.

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