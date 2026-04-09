4 760 95
"Who has better relationship with Trump than I do?" — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has a good personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and is one of the few people who can speak frankly to him about what they think.
According to Censor.NET, citing hromadske, he said in an interview with the Italian publication RAI.
Zelenskyy also added that "few people" can tell Trump "that he isn’t always right." At the same time, the U.S. also needs Ukraine and the experience it has gained over years of war.
Who has a better relationship with Trump than I do? I think we have a good relationship […]," he says.
Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Zelenskyy stated that he is not afraid of Trump and has a normal, professional relationship with him.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password