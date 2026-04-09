"Who has better relationship with Trump than I do?" — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has a good personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and is one of the few people who can speak frankly to him about what they think.

According to Censor.NET, citing hromadske, he said in an interview with the Italian publication RAI.

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Zelenskyy also added that "few people" can tell Trump "that he isn’t always right." At the same time, the U.S. also needs Ukraine and the experience it has gained over years of war.

Who has a better relationship with Trump than I do? I think we have a good relationship […]," he says.

Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Zelenskyy stated that he is not afraid of Trump and has a normal, professional relationship with him.

Read more: Only after visiting Ukraine will Trump understand who aggressor is and who should be pressured, - Zelenskyy