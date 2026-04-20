Russia is deploying light armoured vehicles to south for rotation, not for offensive, — Defence Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are monitoring the movements of Russian light armored vehicles, including airborne units; however, these movements are primarily related to troop rotations and replenishing losses, rather than preparations for a major offensive.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Destruction of enemy equipment

"We are observing certain movements of enemy equipment, primarily involving their (Russian—Ed.) airborne forces: this includes light armored vehicles and ACVs (airborne combat vehicles—Ed.), but these are not large enough formations to suggest that a large-scale offensive is being prepared," the spokesperson explained.

According to Voloshyn, this technique is used to replenish losses, rotate units, and replace forces that have suffered casualties during combat operations.

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Russian Federation's losses

"For example, over the past week, the enemy has lost nearly 2,000 personnel and nearly 800 pieces of weaponry and military equipment," he added.

The spokesperson noted that the redeployment of resources is aimed at restoring the combat readiness of units, regrouping forces, and continuing offensive operations in certain sectors of the front.