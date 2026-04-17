Over 130 engagements took place over past 24 hours: highest number in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors

Over the past 24 hours, 132 combat engagements took place on the front line.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile strikes, using 24 missiles, and launched 78 air strikes, dropping 235 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,701 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,771 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 142 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pidhavrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Pokrovske, Orestopil, and Prosyana in the Dnipropetrovsk region; in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vozdvyzhivska, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Vasylivske, Tavriiske, Kamianka, and Rivne were affected by air strikes.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,316,070 personnel (+1,000 in last 24 hours), 11,870 tanks, 40,160 artillery systems, and 24,400 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy strikes

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck one area where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, a command post, five artillery systems, and an enemy air defence system.

Watch: SCALP missiles struck a storage site for enemy UAVs at Donetsk Airport, - General Staff. VIDEO

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions four times and carried out 78 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attempted four times to breach the defensive lines of our units in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Symynivka, Veterinarne, and Starytsia.

Read on Censor.NET: Two radar stations and Russian occupiers’ depots were struck by the Defence Forces, – General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, according to updated information, the enemy launched four attacks towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Podoly, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted once to breach our defences near the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces twice in the areas of the settlements of Minkivka and Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks near Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 32 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske, Muravka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, and Kotlyne.

Read on Censor.NET: Tuapse oil refinery, air defence systems, command posts, and Russian troop concentrations hit – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kalynivske, Berezove, and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out ten attacks in the areas around the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Olenokostyantynivka, Zarichne, and Tsvitkove.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy carried out three futile offensive operations towards the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.