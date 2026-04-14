SCALP missiles strike enemy UAV storage site at Donetsk Airport – General Staff. VIDEO

Yesterday and during the night of 14 April, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of important targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff's press centre.

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Details

In particular, Ukrainian service members struck storage sites for attack unmanned aerial vehicles near Donetsk Airport in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

"The strike was carried out by units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using SCALP cruise missiles, and GBU-39 guided aerial bombs," the General Staff emphasised.

Read more: "Nebo-U" radar station in Crimea, "Tor-M1" air defense system in Luhansk region, and two radar stations in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

Strikes on ammunition depots

It is also noted that Ukrainian attack UAVs struck enemy ammunition depots near the settlements of Azovske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Urzuf and Kulykivske in Donetsk Oblast.

Enemy losses and the scale of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue taking measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and stop Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,312,960 personnel (+820 in the past 24 hours), 11,863 tanks, 39,953 artillery systems, and 24,389 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC